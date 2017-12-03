Glenwood Springs City Hall returns to regular, predetour operating hours

Glenwood Springs City Hall will return to its former, pre-bridge-detour operating hours this week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

City Hall, located at 101 W. Eighth St., implemented new office hours in August as part of the city's effort to help reduce traffic during peak hours along the Grand Avenue bridge detour. Now that the detour is no longer in place, city offices will revert to previous hours of operation.

During the upcoming holiday weeks, city facilities will be closed on Dec. 22 and 25, and Jan. 1.