Glenwood Springs City Hall returns to regular, predetour operating hours
December 3, 2017
Glenwood Springs City Hall will return to its former, pre-bridge-detour operating hours this week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
City Hall, located at 101 W. Eighth St., implemented new office hours in August as part of the city's effort to help reduce traffic during peak hours along the Grand Avenue bridge detour. Now that the detour is no longer in place, city offices will revert to previous hours of operation.
During the upcoming holiday weeks, city facilities will be closed on Dec. 22 and 25, and Jan. 1.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Right turn from Grand Avenue bridge to Sixth Street clarified
- Up to 400 houses could be built near Catherine Store
- ‘Brownfield’ project seeks to link Glenwood planning efforts
- Rifle named one of 15 best small towns of Colorado
- State files again to dismiss Colorado River ‘personhood’ lawsuit, threatens to sanction lawyer