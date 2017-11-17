Glenwood Springs City Manager Debra Figueroa’s contract extended, with raise

Glenwood Springs City Manager Debra Figueroa has been given a two-year contract extension through 2019, along with a $20,000-a-year raise, or nearly 15 percent.

City Council on Thursday approved the first contract extension for Figueroa, who joined the city in June 2016 following a national search to replace Jeff Hecksel, who held the post for 11 years. Hecksel is now county administrator for Hood River County, Oregon.

Effective Jan. 1, Figueroa's annual salary will also be increased to $155,000.

Contractually, the city was required to re-evaluate her employment six months prior to her initial contract expiring, Mayor Michael Gamba explained.

"We feel that Debra has been doing a very good job, and has performed admirably, especially given that we put her in a difficult spot hiring her in middle of the [Grand Avenue] bridge project," Gamba said. "We did want to express our appreciation with a little bit of a pay raise."

Gamba noted that Figueroa and numerous other top city officials were deeply involved in some of the design elements on and around the new bridge and in the lead-up to the recent three-month Colorado 82/Grand Avenue detour while the bridge was being completed.

"She has also done a very good job of getting a good staff in place during this crucial time," Gamba said.

Among those moves have been making Jenn Ooton assistant city manager and community and economic development director, as well as hiring new Finance Director Steve Boyd and new Parks and Recreation Director Brian Smith.

The city has also been able to move forward with several big projects under Figueroa's guidance, including the pending rewrite of Glenwood development code and adoption of the confluence redevelopment plan.

Figueroa was also behind the effort to secure an EPA Area-Wide grant to put together a plan to better tie together the confluence and Seventh Street corridor to areas north of the Colorado River.

"We have a lot of good things going on, and Debra is doing good job of managing it all and keeping everything going in the right direction," Gamba said.

Figueroa was previously the assistant borough manager in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.