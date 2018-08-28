Glenwood Springs Garden Club selects August / September Yard of the Month

The home of longtime resident Eddi Vanderhoof, 110 Polo Road, has been named for the Yard of the Month for August by the Glenwood Springs Garden Club.

When lightning last August split the Vanderhoof's beautiful 50-year-old blue spruce it had to be taken down and hauled away. As a result, it left a big void in their front yard and a lot of rock mulch below it. Their son Randy dug up and hauled away a truckload of rock, and their daughter Stephanie contacted Karla Miller of Native Flower Works for a flowerbed design and installation. A truckload of dirt was brought in for a berm and an array of beautiful perennials and shrubs were planted, including four very special peony bushes that have survived five moves from various family member's homes and that had all started from one plant 100 years ago.

Also, a portion of the front yard flowerbed Stephanie installed includes two large rose bushes that the Vanderhoofs planted when they first moved into their house 35 years ago. The results from Karla and Stephanie's efforts are amazing. While Eddi does not consider herself a gardener she loves her garden and is proud to show it off. Stop by and enjoy the late summer colors of the blue Russian sage, yellow black eyed Susan, red hot pokers and burgundy sneeze-weed, to name just a few of the glorious plants in her new flower garden.