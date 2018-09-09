Glenwood hosts electric vehicle ‘ride, drive’ event Tuesday

An electric vehicle "ride and drive" event takes place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, part of the regional Electric Vehicle Sales Event, in the 800 block of Cooper Avenue in conjunction with the Glenwood Downtown Market.

The event will give drivers a chance to see and test-drive a variety of plug-in vehicles from Audi, Chevrolet, Honda, Nissan and Toyota.

"Local drivers who already own plug-in electric vehicles are invited to attend and talk about the experience of owning and driving an electric vehicle," according to a news release from Garfield Clean Energy.

The EV Sales Event, sponsored by local governments through GCE, offers discounts for the purchase or lease of plug-in electric vehicles from six auto dealerships, now through Oct. 31.

Participating dealers are Audi Glenwood Springs, Mountain Chevrolet, Berthod Motors, Phil Long Honda and Bighorn Toyota, all in Glenwood Springs, and Red Rock Nissan in Grand Junction.

More information about the ride and drive events, vehicles, dealerships, discounts and tax credits is available on the Garfield Clean Energy website, GarfieldCleanEnergy.org, or by calling CLEER at (970) 704-9200.