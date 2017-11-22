Glenwood Springs in running for small business award

A community that needs a little help but is also moving ahead on its own

What does Small Business Revolution Main Street look for when identifying finalists?

Glenwood Springs is one of 20 communities in the running to star in season three of the web series "Small Business Revolution – Main Street." The winning community will receive a $500,000 investment into its downtown business core and guidance from Deluxe Corporation Chief Brand and Communications Officer Amanda Brinkman and other Deluxe marketing experts. The small business services company created the show.

"We're looking for a community that's on the verge of something good, and we can push them over the edge," said Vice President of Marketing Cameron Potts.

Glenwood was selected from thousands of nominations.

Deluxe spokespeople traveled the country earlier in the year to drum up interest in the nomination process, and thousands poured in. Now that the top 20 communities have been selected, they are responding to a survey that will help narrow the field further. The top 10 finalists will receive community visits, which will be used to select the top five for a reader vote.

"I think the fact that we've had so many improvements in Glenwood, the bridge being one of them, another $500,000 to be invested in our community would be fantastic," said Glenwood Chamber and Resort Association Executive Vice President Angie Anderson. "While we've had a great deal of investment and wonderful projects, running a business for anyone is not easy."

The winning community will be the focus of season three of the web series. The $500,000 is typically distributed between about six small businesses, Potts said, with some money going to the community itself.

Recommended Stories For You

Glenwood was nominated several times, and each entry carried a similar theme: "Beautiful place, really connected business community, but a little bit of a pass-through," Potts said. "People go through your community on their way to go skiing. That's a challenge."

Deluxe launched the Small Business Revolution as a celebration of its own 100th anniversary in 2015. The project highlights small businesses in a documentary, photo essays and videos. The Main Street series grew out of this effort. The first two seasons featured Wabash, Indiana, and Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania.

Learn more and watch the first two seasons at smallbusinessrevolution.org.