Glenwood Springs’ Kenny Kellogg places 5th in ICF World Championships

Kenny Kellogg of Glenwood Springs claimed fifth place in world championship Kayak Men's Junior division Saturday in San Juan, Argentina.

Three Kellogg siblings from Glenwood Springs — Kady, Kenny and Dally — traveled to San Juan, Argentina, Nov. 10 to compete in the International Canoe Federation Freestyle World Championships. The family arrived in advance of the five-day competition in order to acclimate to the time change and practice at the water park.

Kady represented Team USA at the World Championships on the U.S. Women's National Team as one of the top five freestyle kayakers in the country. Kenny and Dally represented Team USA on the U.S. Junior Men's National Team as two of the country's three top freestyle kayakers.

The world championship whitewater park is located downstream of the Ullum dam on the Rio San Juan River, about 18 kilometers from the city. It is a section of river artificially modified by Kayak Club San Juan.

At the world championships, Kenny turned in the best performance of the trio, nearly reaching the podium in the Kayak Men's Junior championships. His fifth-place finish was behind world champion Tom Dolle of France.

Kenny got off to a slow start in his first run of Saturday, earning a score of 646.47 on run one, before bouncing back with a score of 723.33. His final run of the day was his lowest score, 456.67, of the world championships. Kenny was the lone American to make the finals in the Kayak Men's Junior division, giving him something to build off of moving forward.

Recommended Stories For You

Despite missing the podium, Kenny reached the finals in his first-ever international competition.

While Kenny saw sustained success at the world championships, things didn't go as well for his younger brother, Dally, and his older sister, Kady.

Dally placed ninth overall in the world in the same division as his brother. Dally missed the cut for the finals by four slots on Friday afternoon with a three-run score average of 570, finishing just 40 points behind Team USA teammate Hayden Voorhees.

The semifinals racked the top 10 out of a group of 26 kayakers in the world.

Kady, the most experienced of the group, advanced past the preliminaries by scoring a three-run average of 380 to narrowly advance to the next round. However, the 18-year-old's world championship performance came to an end in the quarterfinals. Despite improving her average score from the preliminaries to the quarterfinals, Kady missed the cutoff to advance to the semifinals by just three spots. No woman from Team USA made the Kayaking Women's semifinals.