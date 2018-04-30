Glenwood Springs Social Security office has moved

The Glenwood Springs Social Security Administration office has relocated as of Monday to 120 Midland Ave., Unit 140, from its former location in the commercial plaza on 14th Street.

"We will continue to provide service to the community and surrounding areas under our current hours of operation," according to a press release from the SSA regional headquarters in Pueblo.

For this week, those hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

Beginning Monday, May 7, the new hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

The SSA also announces an online program for Colorado residents to replace a Social Security card using the "my Social Security portal."

"We will continue to work on innovative initiatives to provide people with safe, secure and convenient options for doing business with us online or in person," Acting SSA Commissioner Berryhill said in the release.

Recommended Stories For You

U.S. citizens age 18 or older and who are residents of Colorado can request a replacement SSN card online by creating a my Social Security account. Applicants must have a U.S. domestic mailing address, not require a change to their record (such as a name change), and have a valid driver's license, or state identification card in some participating states.

According the agency, my Social Security is a secure online hub for doing business with Social Security. To date, nearly 36 million people have created an account.

In addition to Colorado residents replacing their SSN card through the portal, current Social Security beneficiaries can manage their account — change an address, adjust direct deposit, obtain a benefit verification letter, or request a replacement SSA-1099.

Medicare beneficiaries can also request a replacement Medicare card without waiting for a replacement form in the mail. Account holders still in the workforce can verify their earnings history and obtain estimates of future benefits by looking at their Social Security Statement online, according to the release.