Glenwood Springs to recognize longtime city workers
March 4, 2018
Several long-time Glenwood Springs workers will be honored Wednesday, including three who have put in more than 25 years with the city: Jill Peterson, Warren Hays and Fire Chief Gary Tillotson.
Peterson started her employment with the city on Feb. 16, 1982, as a planning secretary and administrative assistant to the Community Development Department. She has witnessed many changes throughout her 35 years here, and moving from her initial job in Community Development to a city planner position and now is a deputy city clerk.
She said it's "never a dull moment" working at the city and has enjoyed the many opportunities to learn new things "at the school of hard knocks on local government."
Hays began as a temp in the Streets Department in the fall of 1991 before becoming a permanent employee on Feb. 9, 1992, as a maintenance worker. He eventually moved to the Water Department in 1996 and has consistently moved up from there.
Hays' drive was evident last year when he became the chief water treatment plant operator. He said he "can't believe how fast the time has gone by" in his 25 years with the city.
Chief Tillotson left the construction field to turn his volunteer fire and EMS work into a full-time job and started working for the city on Aug. 11, 1992. Over the past 25 years, he has served as a firefighter and EMT, lieutenant, captain, battalion chief, and is now fire chief.
Tillotson says he finds "huge satisfaction in being a part of a great organization providing outstanding service to our community."
Other city employees celebrating anniversaries include:
5 YEARS
Troy Benson, Building Maintenance II
Lynne Springer, Code Enforcement Officer
Chris Dietrich, Police Officer III / School Resource Officer
Bradley Noel, Police Detective
Kathleen Michel, Community Development Administrative Assistant I
Terri Partch, City Engineer
10 YEARS
Elida Trujillo Solano, Building Maintenance I
Mary Louise Haflinger, Procurement / Contracts Coordinator
Blake Gobbo, Police Officer III / K9 Handler
Daniel Scott, Police Sergeant
James Nimmo, Firefighter II / EMT Paramedic
Dustin Noffsinger, Fleet Technician
15 YEARS
Jessica Hawkins, Customer Service Representative II
Martha Gonzalez, Janitorial Staff Supervisor
Janie Daniels, Parking Attendant
Matthew Gronbeck, Police Sergeant
Joshua Allison, Firefighter II / Engineer
Ronald Biggers, Fire Marshal
Jason Grosse, Fire Lieutenant
Jesse Hood, Fire Lieutenant
Layne Wing, Firefighter II / Engineer
Larry Mills, Electric Meter Technician
