Glenwood Springs to recognize longtime city workers

Several long-time Glenwood Springs workers will be honored Wednesday, including three who have put in more than 25 years with the city: Jill Peterson, Warren Hays and Fire Chief Gary Tillotson.

Peterson started her employment with the city on Feb. 16, 1982, as a planning secretary and administrative assistant to the Community Development Department. She has witnessed many changes throughout her 35 years here, and moving from her initial job in Community Development to a city planner position and now is a deputy city clerk.

She said it's "never a dull moment" working at the city and has enjoyed the many opportunities to learn new things "at the school of hard knocks on local government."

Hays began as a temp in the Streets Department in the fall of 1991 before becoming a permanent employee on Feb. 9, 1992, as a maintenance worker. He eventually moved to the Water Department in 1996 and has consistently moved up from there.

Hays' drive was evident last year when he became the chief water treatment plant operator. He said he "can't believe how fast the time has gone by" in his 25 years with the city.

Chief Tillotson left the construction field to turn his volunteer fire and EMS work into a full-time job and started working for the city on Aug. 11, 1992. Over the past 25 years, he has served as a firefighter and EMT, lieutenant, captain, battalion chief, and is now fire chief.

Tillotson says he finds "huge satisfaction in being a part of a great organization providing outstanding service to our community."

Other city employees celebrating anniversaries include:

5 YEARS

Troy Benson, Building Maintenance II

Lynne Springer, Code Enforcement Officer

Chris Dietrich, Police Officer III / School Resource Officer

Bradley Noel, Police Detective

Kathleen Michel, Community Development Administrative Assistant I

Terri Partch, City Engineer

10 YEARS

Elida Trujillo Solano, Building Maintenance I

Mary Louise Haflinger, Procurement / Contracts Coordinator

Blake Gobbo, Police Officer III / K9 Handler

Daniel Scott, Police Sergeant

James Nimmo, Firefighter II / EMT Paramedic

Dustin Noffsinger, Fleet Technician

15 YEARS

Jessica Hawkins, Customer Service Representative II

Martha Gonzalez, Janitorial Staff Supervisor

Janie Daniels, Parking Attendant

Matthew Gronbeck, Police Sergeant

Joshua Allison, Firefighter II / Engineer

Ronald Biggers, Fire Marshal

Jason Grosse, Fire Lieutenant

Jesse Hood, Fire Lieutenant

Layne Wing, Firefighter II / Engineer

Larry Mills, Electric Meter Technician