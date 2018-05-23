Glenwood Springs to welcome Gov. Hickenlooper

Governor John Hickenlooper will pay the city of Glenwood Springs a visit this Friday afternoon.

The term-limited Democratic Governor, widely touted as a possible 2020 presidential candidate, will sign two bills into law at approximately 2:40 p.m. at Morgridge Commons Meeting & Conference Center.

The two pieces of legislation, House Bill 1366 and House Bill 1002, both fall under the category of higher education and consequently Gov. Hickenlooper will sign them on the home turf of the multi-county Colorado Mountain College district.

According to the Colorado General Assembly's website, House Bill 1366, "provides local college districts with the authority to sell or lease district property." House Bill 1002 will direct "the department of education to identify geographic areas within the state and specific subjects for which there is a teacher shortage."

CMC President and CEO Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser told the Post Independent, "We are delighted to welcome Gov. Hickenlooper to western Colorado and CMC's new collaboration space, Morgridge Commons.

"The bills the governor will sign this Friday will create a robust pipeline of teachers into our rural schools, as well as allow the college to use its resources to improve campus facilities throughout its region. We are grateful for the leadership provided by the sponsors of these bills."

Bipartisan sponsors include state Reps. Bob Rankin, Millie Hamner and Dylan Roberts, and Sens. Kerry Donovan, Don Corum, and Nancy Todd.