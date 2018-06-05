Glenwood Springs’ weekly Downtown Market begins Tuesday
June 5, 2018
Glenwood's Downtown Market returns to Centennial Park Tuesday following a year hiatus during the Grand Avenue Bridge construction.
The event takes place from 4-8 p.m. each Tuesday through the summer at the corner of Ninth and Grand Avenue.
This week, in addition to the farmer's market, food and other vendors, there will be live music by Suzzanne Paris, and Sharill and Jim Hawkins of Four Mile Creek Bed and Breakfast will be in the Pullman Cooking Tent.
Credit and debit cards, SNAP and WIC are accepted, double the value of SNAP.
For more information, call 970-618-3650 or email: glenwoodmarket@gmail.com.
