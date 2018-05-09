Glenwood Walk MS is this Saturday

An estimated 200 people are expected to raise more than $45,000 at Walk MS in Glenwood Springs this Saturday at Glenwood Springs High School.

Each dollar raised at MS Walks goes toward the National Multiple Sclerosis Society's goal of a world free of MS. Since its inception in 1988, Walk MS has cumulatively raised more than $1 billion.

"Walk MS is all about community — people coming together to raise money and show support for loved ones, colleagues and friends," said Cyndi Zagieboylo, president and CEO of the National MS Society.

The local event takes place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Glenwood Springs High School, 1521 Grand Ave. To register or volunteer, visit walkMS.org, call 855-372-1331 or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.