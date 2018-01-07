Glenwood wants volunteers for boards and commissions

Glenwood Springs is seeking volunteers to apply for vacancies and to fill expired terms on several appointed city boards and commissions to be appointed by City Council.

"These positions play an important role in public policy development and the stewardship of city assets," according to a city news release. "Participating on a board or commission is a great way for residents to become involved in the operation of their local government and to contribute to the quality of life in Glenwood Springs."

The city is looking to fill seats on the following boards and commissions:

Building Board of Appeals: Two regular seats and one alternate with terms to expire February 2021

Financial Advisory Board: Three regular seats with terms to expire February 2021

Historic Preservation Commission: One regular seat and one alternate to expire February 2021

Parks and Recreation Commission: One regular seat and one alternate seat with terms to expire February 2021 and one youth representative to serve one year from June 1 to May 31, 2019

Planning and Zoning Commission: Four regular seats with terms to expire February 2021

River Commission: Three regular seats with terms to expire February 2021

Tourism Promotion Board: Three seats, one representing residents, one representing lodging, and one representing Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, with terms to expire February 2021

Transportation Commission: Four regular seats with terms to expire February 2021 and one to fill expiring 2019

Victims and Witnesses Assistance and Law Enforcement Board (VALE): Two regular seats with terms to expire February 2021.

The composition and powers and duties for each of the boards and commissions are included on the applications found on the city's website at http://www.cogs.us/101/Leadership.

Applications are due to the City Clerk's office by 5 p.m. Feb. 9.

Applications may be submitted:

• Online at http://www.cogs.us

• By email to: catherine.mythen@cogs.us

• By mail to: City Clerk, 101 W. Eighth St., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

• By fax at: (970) 945-5023

For questions, contact City Clerk Catherine Mythen Fletcher at (970) 384-6403.