Glenwood’s Downtown Market kicks off June 23 on Seventh Street

Glenwood’s Downtown Market & Music Series will kick off its 15th season from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, in a new location and with new guidelines due to COVID-19, according to a press release.

The market has relocated downtown on Seventh Street to take advantage of the newly designed Bethel Plaza, which provides direct access to local businesses in the heart of Glenwood Springs. Cindy Svatos, Glenwood’s Downtown Market & Music Series director, said, “We are excited for the opportunity to move further into the core of downtown, and we highly encourage local businesses to stay open until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays throughout the summer to capture more revenue from the increased traffic.”

In addition, the market has worked with the Colorado Health Department on guidelines that will ensure public safety against the COVID-19 virus. Marketgoers will be required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing signage and are encouraged to take advantage of hand sanitizers at every booth.

“Public health and safety was our number one concern. Although we are unable to provide live music due to the social distancing guidelines, we are thrilled to announce that nearly all of our vendors have returned,” Svatos said.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The market would not be possible without the help of sponsors.

“We would like to thank The Pullman restaurant, Alpine Bank, the Hot Springs Pool, Valley View Hospital, Juicy Lucy’s Restaurant, Berthoud Motors and countless other supporters of the market for making this year’s season possible,” Svatos added.

Glenwood Springs Downtown Market & Music Series will take place from 4-8 p.m. every Tuesday from June 23 to Sept. 15, downtown on Seventh Street. For a complete list of vendors and additional information, visit glenwoodmarket.com.