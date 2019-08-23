Glenwood’s Hotel Colorado showcases phase 1 renovation completion

With all the glitz and glamor of her opening day in 1893, the Hotel Colorado took visitors back more than 100 years Thursday evening, as the restored function rooms were unveiled to special guests.

Nearly 500 patrons took in the special VIP event, as they were presented the chance to walk through and enjoy the six newly renovated meeting rooms, food, beverages and all the amenities at the Grand Dame of the Rockies in Glenwood Springs.

The six function rooms unveiled include the Colorado Room, Garden Room, 1893 Boardroom, Roosevelt Room, Taft Room and the Devereux Ballroom.

“Were just excited to make it back into the Grand Dame of the town and get the community back, making this the center of town for social events, community meetings, special anniversaries, weddings, and more,” Hotel General Manager Christian Henny said.

Looking around the Colorado Room, Henny’s eyes sparkled as he smiled and took in the chatter of people enjoying the new look to the original grand ballroom.

“I think it’s amazing, and we are really proud of the attention to detail we spent,” he said. “The little things, like all the wood molding, where we had knives made so we could match the original molding when the hotel was built 126 years ago,”

Henny wasn’t the only one enjoying the renovated room. New Castle resident Kalli Pezel said she was completely stunned after walking into the room. Pezel had attended a conference when the renovation began and was eager to see the finished product.

“I love this room. It is so beautiful. They really kept a lot of the old unique historic Hotel Colorado, but they also brought in a lot of modern details. They did a great job,” Pezel said.

Local historian Bill Kight, who is the executive director for the Glenwood Springs Historical Society, filed into the Devereux Ballroom along with several hundred people soaking in every detail of the large meeting room.

“They’ve done a superb job of making it as authentic as possible,” Kight said.

“This old place needed a good overhaul. I’m really glad they (Melville Family) purchased the hotel,” he said of the new owners, who took over the hotel last year.

One detail uncovered in the renovation seemed to be the overwhelming favorite of visitors to Thursday’s event.

“I love the way they renovated. One of my favorite parts is they uncovered the fireplaces,” Glenwood resident Suzanne Emery said.

During demolition crews uncovered original brick fireplaces that had been forgotten about for decades.

With phase one complete, plans are in the works to begin phase two, which will be a model guest room. Henny said crews have already gutted the room, and design plans are in progress

Henny said the Melville family has committed every single dollar of profit to go back into the renovation.

“It’s pretty amazing now-a-days to have a family that would see the long-term value and importance to the community of the place like this, and through that be willing to commit their capital and support it,” Henny said.

“We’re really hoping the community sees that as they bring events here. We will be funneling the profits back into the place to bring her back to her glory.”

