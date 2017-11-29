Goings-on at the Garfield County libraries

PAWS to READ

Practice reading in a fun, stress-free environment with Bounder, a certified Reading Education Assistance Dog. PAWS to READ is available for first- through third-graders from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays at the Silt Branch Library and Thursdays at the New Castle Branch Library. Registration is encouraged, but not required.

Holiday Card Crafternoon

We will be sharing cute ideas for remaking old cards into new from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Parachute Branch Library. Enjoy hot tea, cocoa and cookies while you create. Cardstock, old cards and other crafty stuff provided, but feel free to bring anything else you would like to use.

Ornament Making at the Library

The Rifle Branch Library will help kick off the holiday season starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, with free ornament making, Christmas crafts, and treats for the kids during the Hometown Holiday celebration. Hay rides to and from other Hometown Holiday events will be available from the library.

Recommended Stories For You

A Year of Living as a Family Around the World

Over the past year, Heidi Ahrens and her family traveled to 14 different countries in Asia, Africa and Europe. The Ahrenskeaffs volunteered and lived with the communities from which they learned. Join them at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Carbondale Branch Library where they will describe their travels and the work that they did promoting peace, reading and libraries.

Hour of Code

Teens and children are invited to join tens of millions of students around the world as we learn and explore the 21st century skill of coding. The first Hour of Code event will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, at the Parachute Branch Library. On Wednesday, Dec. 6, the Carbondale Branch Library's event will start at 2 p.m. and the Glenwood Springs Branch Library's event will start at 2:15 p.m. Finally, the last three events will take place on Friday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m. at the Rifle Branch Library at 3 p.m. at the New Castle and Silt branch libraries.

What the Health: Good4u Vegetables

Join us for a practical, educational series at the libraries to help you step up your nutritional health. All events begin at 6 p.m., are free, open to the public, and are presented by Nutritional Health Coach Troye Boone with the Glenwood Springs Natural Grocers. This second set of events is titled "Good4u Vegetables" and will help you discover why vegetables are considered the foundation of health. The first event will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the Parachute Branch Library, followed by Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library, and Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Rifle Branch Library. In January we'll feature "Make Your Next Plate Great" as the last topic in the series.

Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra Holiday Concert & Sing-Along

Join the Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra in celebrating the season with a performance of holiday music at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Carbondale Branch Library. Families, children and young musicians are all encouraged to attend. Students will introduce the instruments of the orchestra and audience members are encouraged to sing along.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information about any of these events, call your local Garfield County Library or visit http://www.gcpld.org.