Good grades, attendance and a little bit of family luck

Drew Cox went to school carless on Friday morning. But thanks to Glenwood Springs Ford, that changed by 9:30 a.m. This was the fourth year Glenwood Springs Ford gave away a free car to a lucky student during the final all-school assembly of the year.

"This is our favorite day of the year," said General Manager Steve Nilsson. "We believe in education; anything we can do to inspire the kids to do better in school and help them be ready for their future and also helps our community in general."

It wasn't all about luck for Glenwood Springs High School sophomore Drew Cox, however. She was one of 210 students this year who met the strict criteria and were entered in the drawing.

The students must have a 3.5 or higher grade point average and a 95 percent attendance record for the year. Cox, who has her learner's permit and is working toward getting her license, mentioned she was currently not investing in a car but was saving all of her money for a study abroad trip to Finland next fall.

"I was aware of the chance to win but I never thought it was going to be me," she said. "It's funny, my grandma was saying our family has this luck of winning things."