GOP governor candidate Robinson in town Thursday

Republican candidate for Colorado governor, Doug Robinson, has scheduled a meet-and-greet with Garfield County voters from 3-4 p.m. Thursday at Glenwood Canyon Brewing Company.

The stop will be Robinson's second event in Glenwood Springs, having previously met with voters in October.

Voters are invited to share their concerns about Colorado with Robinson, and he will be discussing his vision and plans for infrastructure, education and the state’s marijuana industry.

Glenwood Canyon Brewing is located at 402 Seventh St. in Glenwood Springs.