Governor candidate Mike Johnston to be in Glenwood Sunday

Former state senator and candidate for Colorado governor Mike Johnston will be in Glenwood Springs for a public meet-and-greet from 4-5 p.m. Sunday, downtown at the Bluebird Cafe.

Johnston will be sharing his values, his vision for Colorado, and why he's running for governor, according to a campaign news release. Among the topics Johnston will be discussing are gun violence, the cost of housing, and the urban-rural divide. He will also open up the conversation to community members, according to the release.