Grand River Health celebrates 10 years of volunteers at gala

Grand River Health's Volunteer Gala, "A Cut Above," was an evening of accolades and heart-felt thanks (along with awards) given to 202 volunteers. This year, an additional twist was added to the program, with an overview of the past 10 years' of Volunteer Services. Here's a brief recap.

The Young Adult Volunteers of the Year were Ana Ibarra (Silt) and Natalie Diaz (Rifle), who collectively have put in over 400 hours of service and have helped organize, pack and distribute the Meals on Wheels' Blizzard Bags for the past two years. Rifle's Ted Winzig was awarded the Meals on Wheels Volunteer of the Year for volunteering over 600 hours in the past four years and as well as care and maintenance of the two Meals on Wheels vehicles. Kristine Coombs and the Coombs Family received the honor of Volunteer Family of the Year. All six children plus Kris have volunteered throughout the past 10 years, collectively putting in over 800 hours of service. Even the family dog, Gracie, gets in on the act and is working on her Pet Therapy credentials.

Other accolades went to the 10 volunteers who put in over 300 hours of volunteer service in 2017: David Barlage, JoAnn Duffy, Julie Flynn, Victoria Kesler, Betty Mosby, Ken Musson, Sarah Musson, Lois Scripter, Judy Topal, and Ted Winzig. To top it off, one dedicated volunteer, Sandy Sekeres, put in 2,379 hours of service in 2017 — that's more hours than a full-time employee. Three volunteers received their 20-year pin: Victoria Kesler, Corinne Tiffany and Cora (Tiffany) Shanahan. Corinne and Cora are a mother-daughter duo who have delivered meals on wheels since Cora was a toddler.

Focusing on the past 10 years: 2008-2017, Elvira DeLoya Villalobos, a Grand River employee, was honored with having prepared over 125,000 meals on wheels since 2008. The Grand River Hospital District Volunteer Association was thanked for donating almost $100,000 of hospital equipment and enhancements during the past 10 years.

During 2017, 11,345 volunteer hours were put in by the volunteers at Grand River Health for a monetary value (according to Independent Sector) of just under $300,000. In addition, CEO Jim Coombs was pleasantly surprised by volunteer association officers Lou Sallee and Victoria Kesler, who presented him with the value of the past 10 years volunteer hours (almost 100,000 hours) valued at $2,321,925. The evening was definitely "A Cut Above." If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a Grand River Health volunteer or meals on wheels driver, call 625-6215 for more information.