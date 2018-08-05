Grants available for Two Rivers-area nonprofits

Two Rivers-area nonprofits are encouraged to apply for funding to the Two Rivers Unrestricted Endowment Fund (TRUE), a local community fund, managed by the Western Colorado Community Foundation (WCCF).

All nonprofits serving from Carbondale to New Castle are eligible to apply, and grants can range from $500 to $1,000, according to a news release.

The total amount available for grants this year is $5,000. The local TRUE Fund steering committee will review applications and determine awards by mid-November.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 15. Applications should be submitted through the WCCF website at wc-cf.org/nonprofits/grantmaking, by clicking "T.R.U.E. Grants Fund" tab.

The TRUE Fund was established as an endowed fund by local community leaders in order to build resources to help local nonprofits serving the Two Rivers area through the distribution of annual grants.

The Western Colorado Community Foundation serves seven counties in western Colorado, including Ouray, managing charitable funds for community good. Currently, the community foundation manages over 250 charitable funds totaling $75 million in assets and awards over $3.4 million in grants and scholarships annually.