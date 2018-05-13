Green architecture speaker in Carbondale on Friday

Edward Mazria, founder of Architecture 2030 and an international speaker on designing zero-energy buildings and communities, is the keynote speaker for a May 18 symposium in Carbondale.

"Building(s) for a Sustainable Future" is presented by Clean Energy Economy for the Region (CLEER), the Community Office for Resource Efficiency (CORE) and Garfield Clean Energy.

According to a news release, the symposium is aimed at accelerating energy innovations in the building sector.

Mazria will discuss opportunities to address global concerns about energy, resources and resilience in building design, and explain some of the tools available to transform the way buildings are designed, built and operated.

"In his keynote, Mazria will share the 2030 Challenge, which calls for all new buildings, developments and major renovations to be carbon-neutral by 2030," the release explains. "It's been adopted by the American Institute of Architects and most of the top 20 architectural firms in the country.

He will also discuss his latest initiative, Achieving Zero, described as a roadmap for phasing out carbon emissions from the building sector by 2050.

The symposium takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Third Street Center, 520 S. Third St., in Carbondale. Tickets to the event include lunch.

Building(s) for a Sustainable Future will explore solutions to help meet clean energy and greenhouse gas emissions targets set by the state of Colorado and communities. Some local communities have committed to carbon neutrality by 2050. Since buildings account for more than 40 percent of energy use in the U.S., reducing energy consumption in this sector is essential for reaching these goals.

Other speakers at the event will include:

• Rebecca Foster, energy efficiency programs expert with the Vermont Energy Investment Corp.

• Eric Harrington, builder of high-performance homes;

• Nikki Maline, U.S. Department of Energy-certified Home Energy Score Rater;

• Josie Plaut, associate director for the Institute for the Built Environment at Colorado State University;

• Shanti Pless, senior research engineer at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory; and,

• Kelly Vaughn, buildings program marketing director for Rocky Mountain Institute.

The symposium will also feature interactive, hands-on sessions for architects, builders, designers, real estate professionals, lenders, representatives of local and state agencies, and community leaders.

Discussions will focus on designing a local net-zero district, enhancing efficiency programs for existing buildings, and strengthening policies and standards that support community clean energy targets.

Real estate professionals who attend the session on energy in real estate transactions are eligible for two hours of continuing education credits.

To register, visit 2018-buildings.eventbrite.com or call CLEER at (970) 704-9200.