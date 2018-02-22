GSHS mock trial ready for regional tourney this weekend

Glenwood Springs High School's Mock Trial teams travel to Grand Junction this weekend for the Western Slope Regional competition.

This year the Colorado Bar Association's sponsored mock trial program presents the trial of Bailey Forsythe, accused of murdering his or her spouse by hitting him or her over the head and pushing the dead body in the Poudre River, according to GSHS team coach and Glenwood attorney Charlie Willman.

He explains:

"Was Corey Forsythe actually killed, or did Corey die after falling into the Poudre River while attempting to kill Bailey. Bailey is suspected of killing Bailey's first spouse and collecting insurance proceeds just as Bailey is now trying to collect $2 million of life insurance from Corey's 'accidental" death.'"

Glenwood is taking four teams this year to the regional tournament. Isabel Carlson, a member of the 2011 state championship team, teaches the school-sponsored mock trial class and coaches two teams of 21 freshmen, the most ever for the class. Zac Parsons, a deputy district attorney and a member of the 2005 state championship team, coaches a team of seven sophomores and juniors. And Willman coaches a team of eight sophomores, juniors and seniors.

Assisting these coaches are Graham Jackson, another member of the 2005 championship team, longtime coaches Wes Burke and Vic Zerbi, and local attorney Bart Outzen.

Willman and his team have high expectations for Glenwood's top team, which returns four seniors who placed second in the state championship last year. Willman and the team traveled to San Francisco in October and placed seventh in the International Empire Mock Trial competition, with five wins and losing only to the tournament champion, which had seven wins.

Senior Sophie Hayes won a best witness award, the sixth best out of several hundred students portraying witness roles.

The Western Slope Regional Tournament will be held at the Mesa County Courthouse in Grand Junction, and Glenwood will compete against teams from Rifle High School, Grand Junction High School and R5 High School, also from Grand Junction. Rounds are at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Willman thanked the Glenwood Springs community for continuing to support the program. Donations to date have amounted to almost $7,000, helping to cover the $10,000 cost of the team competing in the state program each year. Those wishing to donate can send a check made payable to "GSHS – Mock Trial" to GSHS.