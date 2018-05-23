Gubernational candidate Jared Polis makes swing through valley

United States Representative and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jared Polis' campaign will trek across the Western Slope and through the Roaring Fork Valley beginning Friday in Glenwood Springs.

The event, labeled "Jared Polis Happy Hour in Glenwood Springs," will kick off at 7 p.m. at Las Margaritas, located at 817 Grand Ave., and will last an hour, according to the campaign's website.

In the midst of a closely contested primary, Rep. Polis will make his case to valley voters as to why they should cast a ballot for him in the June 26 primary over fellow Democratic challengers: former State Treasurer Cary Kennedy, former State Senator Mike Johnston and current Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne.

"This is just an opportunity for folks to stop by, meet Jared, let him know what's top of mind to them, what they are looking for in their next governor, and be able to ask him questions as it relates to issues that affect them directly and issues that affect Colorado," said the campaign's statewide communication director, Mara Sheldon.

Along with a stop at Las Margaritas on Friday, Polis will also hold meet-and-greets at 9 a.m. Saturday at Local Coffee Aspen and again at noon at Capitol Creek Brewery in Basalt.

With the June 26 primary rapidly approaching, this year, unlike previous primary elections in Colorado, unaffiliated voters can cast either a Democrat or Republican ballot while remaining unaffiliated.

The winner of the June 26 Democratic primary will face the winner of the Republican primary between current state Treasurer Walker Stapleton, Doug Robinson, Victor Mitchell and Greg Lopez, in the November general election.

Current Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, having served since 2011, is term limited.