Gubernatorial candidate Donna Lynne in Carbondale, Glenwood Springs for housing discussion

Donna Lynne, a Democratic candidate for governor and Colorado's current lieutenant governor and chief operating officer, is brining her affordable housing town hall discussion tour to Carbondale and Glenwood Springs this Sunday and Monday.

Lynne launched her statewide affordable housing town hall tour on Friday, seeking to discuss ways to tackle the rising costs of housing across the state.

"Lynne has traveled to all 64 counties, and she knows affordable housing is not just a Front Range issue, but one that is being grappled with by people in communities throughout Colorado," according to a statement from her campaign.

"The increasing cost of housing and lack of available inventory is a burden for Colorado families across the income spectrum and in all parts of the state." Lynne said in the news release. "Improving on the progress we've made as a state in the last decade requires that we take a hard look at economic issues like housing costs that pose very real challenges for Coloradans.

"There is a lot to be learned from communities that have considerable experience addressing this issue, and I believe that the state must do more to lend a hand," she said.

The town halls are intended to provide residents with a forum to discuss issues regarding access and affordability, and to hear Lynne's thoughts on how to address the issue.

Lynne said she plans to use the input gathered during the tour to inform the upcoming release of a longer position paper on the topic.

"Colorado has experienced tremendous population growth in the last 10 years, but our housing inventory has failed to keep pace, which has led to what are, for too many Coloradans, unsustainable increases in rent or home prices," Lynne said.

She cites statewide statistical data, noting that, between 2010 and 2016, the increase in households outpaced the increase in new housing units by close to 60,000.

The result is that housing costs, for both rent and purchase, have skyrocketed, Lynne said.

Colorado's median home price in November 2017 was $361,000. That was up 9.1 percent from 2016, and prices between November 2015 and 2016 rose 10 percent. On the rental side, between 2014 and 2017, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Colorado grew by 22.4 percent.

Because space is limited at some of the town hall locations, attendees are asked to RSVP here.

In addition to the Carbondale and Glenwood Springs events, towns halls are taking place in Denver, Boulder, Pueblo, Cañon City, Grand Junction, and Steamboat Springs.