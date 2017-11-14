Gurley-Tomashosky named interim United Way director

RIFLE — United Way Battlement to the Bells has appointed one of its board members, Traci Gurley-Tomashosky, to be interim executive director for the human service fund-raising organization.

Gurley-Tomashosky has stepped down from her position as president of the UWBB board of directors to accept the interim director's position.

She previously was with the Roaring Fork School District, where she was the early childhood special educator for Basalt Elementary School. She also previously worked with the Mountain Board of Cooperative Education Services.

Prior to relocating to the Roaring Fork Valley, Gurley-Tomashosky attended the University of Colorado at Boulder, obtaining degrees in speech-language and hearing sciences, educational psychology and early childhood special education.

Her first experience with United Way was in Boulder where she worked for the YWCA Children's Alley.

"Traci's strong background in education and her previous involvement with United Way, make her an ideal candidate to take the helm as our interim executive director," said Scott Grosscup, who takes over as president of the UWBB board.

UWBB is now gearing up to work with the federal AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) program to bring more than a dozen VISTA members to the local United Way service area.

"VISTA works to eliminate poverty and is designed to build the capacity of an organization and enhance its ability to serve the community," according to a UWBB news release. "As a result, VISTA impacts both the person serving as well as the individuals served."

Members work full time with nonprofits, faith-based and other community organizations, and public agencies that help bring low-income individuals out of poverty. United Way's partner nonprofits in the region will be hosting VISTA members for the first of a three-year UWBB VISTA Project. Andie Scott will be the on-site VISTA consulting program manager.

"Helping to oversee this group of prospective VISTA members will allow me to continue my work in education, management and mentorship," Gurley-Tomashosky said in the release.

Gurley-Tomashosky replaces longtime former UWBB director Amy Barr, who recently took the helm of one of United Way's partner agencies in Garfield County, LIFT-UP.