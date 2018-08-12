Gypsum council to consider smaller home, 55-plus community project at meeting Aug. 14

• Open space and trails system, including improved motorized Bureau of Land Management public access and a town park boarding Alcilia Creek on the western boundary of the property.

• Mixed-use commercial development along Cooley Mesa Road, including as many as 32 live-work residential unit.

• Mountain cottage residential community, a high-end RV park or any combination of both up to 227 dwelling units.

• Age 55-and-older active adult community of as many as 332 dwelling units.

GYPSUM — An ambitious plan for development that includes a 55-plus community and a smaller home development on property south of the Eagle County Regional Airport will go before the Gypsum Town Council on Tuesday night, Aug. 14.

Siena Lake, planned on a 170-acre site that was annexed to the town in 2002 as the former Saddleridge proposal, includes a total of 591 residential units in a mix of housing types. Earlier this summer, the Gypsum Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the plan.

Property owner George Roberts; Tambi Katieb, of Land Planning Collaborative; and Alison Perry, of Vail Land Co., will present the project to the town council during its Tuesday meeting.

Originally, the Saddleridge proposal for the 170-acre site envisioned a golf club resort. However, the Siena Lake plan is for a very different development that is centered on a lake that will be created on the property. The plan also calls for trails and a clubhouse on the property, with 332 units comprising the 55-plus community and an additional 227 units in a "mountain cottage" and high-end RV neighborhood.

According to Katieb, the proposal's highlights include community amenities and low-maintenance homes.

The Siena Lake project envisions smaller patio homes throughout the development. While the mountain cottages also will feature small, low-maintenance structures, they won't be tiny homes. The RVs allowed at the site will be luxury models.

Recommended Stories For You

Since debuting the plan in 2017, Perry said Siena Lake has generated lots of community interest.

"The two different housing products appeal to different parts of the market," she said. "All of our feedback from the town has been good, and requests that have come up, we have been able to accommodate."

Perry noted that both the Gypsum Town Council and the Gypsum Planning Commission members recently participated in site tours of the Siena Lake property.

The Siena Lake public hearing is planned during the Gypsum Town Council's regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Aug. 14. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Gypsum Town Hall.