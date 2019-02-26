Hamilton stepping down from Roaring Fork Outdoors Volunteers after 24 years at helm

A man who helped found Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers and led it for nearly 25 years has announced his resignation.

David Hamilton will work with the nonprofit organization's board of directors over the next several months to make sure there is a smooth transition in leadership and to help prepare for trail work this season.

"I'm really looking forward to shifting gears, kicking back a little to enjoy a summer and looking for some new opportunities to stay active in the stewardship community," Hamilton said in a statement.

Hamilton worked with a small group of volunteers and public land managers to create Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers in 1995. RFOV promotes stewardship of public lands by engaging the community in volunteer trail maintenance and construction projects as well as habitat restoration.

The organization grew from enlisting 120 volunteers for three projects in its first year to 135 projects with 2,714 volunteers last year. It has engaged tens of thousands of volunteers on projects from Independence Pass to Rifle over the 24 years. Harnessing the volunteers was critical to the accomplishments, he said.

Jamin Heady-Smith, chair of RFOV's board of directors, said in a statement that Hamilton's efforts and vision significantly benefited the community.

"He saw a need for an organization that could build community and enhance recreational opportunities while preserving and protecting public lands, and he made it happen," Heady-Smith said. "His efforts have prepared RFOV for continued success in the next 20 years."