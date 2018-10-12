Hanging Lake area closed Mon.-Wed. for maintenance

The Hanging Lake Trail and parking lot will be temporarily closed again Monday through Wednesday this week, due to public safety while maintenance occurs with heavy machinery.

Any vehicles left in the Hanging Lake parking lot from the weekend after may be towed. The ramp, parking lot and trail will reopen again for use Thursday morning.

Additionally, the Glenwood Canyon bike path will be closed from the Shoshone power plant to the Bair Ranch Rest Area during this time.

The closure is in place for public safety due to heavy equipment that will be operating in the area to accomplish maintenance work.

For hiking alternatives in the area, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver, or https://www.visitglenwood.com/things-to-do/trail-guide/

Or, call the Eagle-Holy Cross District Office at 970-827-5715.