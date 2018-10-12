Hanging Lake area closed again Oct. 15-17 for maintenance
October 12, 2018
The Hanging Lake Trail and parking lot will be temporarily closed again from Oct. 15-17, due to public safety while maintenance occurs with heavy machinery.
The parking lot and trail closure will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday. Any vehicles left in the Hanging Lake parking lot after the closure time may be towed.
The Hanging Lake exit ramp will be open for vehicle turn around until 4 a.m. on Oct. Monday. The ramp, parking lot and trail will reopen again for use Thursday morning.
Additionally, the Glenwood Canyon bike path will be closed from the Shoshone power plant to the Bair Ranch Rest Area during this time.
"We apologize for the inconvenience," Rick Truex, acting Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger, advised in the press release. "The closure is in place for public safety due to heavy equipment that will be operating in the area to accomplish important maintenance work."
For hiking alternatives in the area, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver, or https://www.visitglenwood.com/things-to-do/trail-guide/
Recommended Stories For You
Or, call the Eagle-Holy Cross District Office at 970-827-5715.
Trending In: Local
- Jankovsky, Stepp step up rhetoric in fiery Garfield County commissioner debate
- Rifle vehicular homicide case moves closer to trial
- Theft security, motor vehicle services drive Garfield County Clerk & Recorder debate
- Clarity may come in criminal cases against Lake Christine Fire suspects next month
- Wilhelm, Rankin agree on some but not all matters
Trending Sitewide
- Suspect facing felony charges in Glenwood Springs High School homecoming incident
- Racial confrontation at Rifle City Market goes viral
- Jankovsky, Stepp step up rhetoric in fiery Garfield County commissioner debate
- Glenwood Springs citizens group presses BLM over RMR quarry compliance
- Rifle vehicular homicide case moves closer to trial