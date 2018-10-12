Hanging Lake area closed again Oct. 15-17 for maintenance

The Hanging Lake Trail and parking lot will be temporarily closed again from Oct. 15-17, due to public safety while maintenance occurs with heavy machinery.

The parking lot and trail closure will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday. Any vehicles left in the Hanging Lake parking lot after the closure time may be towed.

The Hanging Lake exit ramp will be open for vehicle turn around until 4 a.m. on Oct. Monday. The ramp, parking lot and trail will reopen again for use Thursday morning.

Additionally, the Glenwood Canyon bike path will be closed from the Shoshone power plant to the Bair Ranch Rest Area during this time.

"We apologize for the inconvenience," Rick Truex, acting Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger, advised in the press release. "The closure is in place for public safety due to heavy equipment that will be operating in the area to accomplish important maintenance work."

For hiking alternatives in the area, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver, or https://www.visitglenwood.com/things-to-do/trail-guide/

Or, call the Eagle-Holy Cross District Office at 970-827-5715.