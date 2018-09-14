Hanging Lake trail, parking lot closed next week for maintenance

The Hanging Lake Trail and parking lot in Glenwood Canyon will be temporarily closed from Sept. 17-22 and again from Oct. 15-17 for routine parking lot and trail maintenance.

The parking lot and trail closure will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday, any vehicles left in the Hanging Lake parking lot after the closure time will be subject to towing, according to a White River National Forest news release.

The Hanging Lake exit ramp will be open for vehicle turn around until 4 a.m. on Monday, and the ramp, parking lot and trail will reopen again on Sunday, Sept. 23.

Additionally, the Glenwood Canyon bike path will be closed from the Shoshone power plant to the Bair Ranch Rest Area Monday through Wednesday, according to the release.

Bikers can continue to utilize the Glenwood Canyon bike path from Glenwood Springs up to the Shoshone Hydroelectric Plant, but will need to turn around once they reach Shoshone. Bikers can also continue to utilize the bike path from the east entrance of Glenwood Canyon but will need to turn around at the Bair Ranch Rest Area.

The bike path through Glenwood Canyon will reopen on Thursday for through-bikers only, but the parking lot and Hanging Lake Trail will remain closed through next Saturday, Sept. 22, for the remaining maintenance work.

Recommended Stories For You

"We apologize for the inconvenience," said Rick Truex, acting Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger. "The closure is in place for public safety due to heavy equipment that will be operating in the area to accomplish important maintenance work."

For hiking alternatives in the area, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver