Hanlon campaign holds local visits today

A change of schedule in congressional candidate Karl Hanlon's 29-county tour of the 3rd Congressional District includes a hometown visit today in Carbondale as well as stops in Glenwood Springs, Rifle and Eagle.

Hanlon will meet with voters at 8 a.m. at Bonfire Coffee in Carbondale; 10 a.m. at Bluebird Café in Glenwood Springs; 12 noon at the Rifle Library; and 6 p.m. at Color Coffee Roasters in Eagle.

Hanlon, a Carbondale-area rancher and water and municipal attorney in Glenwood Springs, is one of four Democratic candidates seeking a spot on the June 26 primary ballot for the right to face incumbent Republican Congressman Scott Tipton in November.