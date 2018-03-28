Hanlon campaign launches 3rd District tour this week

Karl Hanlon, one of several Democratic candidates running for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, is kicking off a 29-county tour of the district over two weeks, leading to the Colorado Democrat's state assembly on Friday, April 13, in Broomfield.

"Support from county assemblies district-wide has been incredible," said Hanlon, a Carbondale-area resident and Glenwood Springs attorney who has been working since December to build name recognition across the district.

"I am committed to doing the hard work and continuing to show up and talk to people," he said in a news release.

Hanlon, along with Democrats Arn Menconi of Eagle County, Diane Mitsch Bush of Routt County and Root Routledge of La Plata County, are vying for spots on the June 26 primary ballot to be the party's choice to face four-term incumbent Republican Congressman Scott Tipton in November.

Hanlon says he has already put 20,000 miles on his pickup truck, meeting voters in communities throughout the district since he announced his candidacy in late November.

His "Topple Tipton Tour" begins on March 31 in Mesa, Delta and Montrose counties and will end in Pueblo on April 12. Here's the schedule:

March 31

11:30 a.m., Kiln, Grand Junction

2 p.m., Paonia Bread Works, Paonia

5 p.m., Intrinzik, Montrose

April 2 (San Juan, Archuleta, Mineral, Hindsdale counties)

9 a.m., Coffee Bear, Silverton

1 p.m., Pagosa Baking Company, Pagosa Springs

3 p.m., Kip's Grill, Creede

5:30 p.m., Cannibal Grill, Lake City

April 3 (Garfield County)

8 a.m., Bonfire Coffee, Carbondale

Noon, Bluebird Café, Glenwood Springs

April 4 (Garfield and Eagle counties)

9 a.m., Rifle Library, Rifle

6 p.m., Color Coffee Roasters, Eagle

April 6 (Lake and Pitkin counties)

Noon, Periodic Brewing, Leadville

5 p.m., Schlomo's, Aspen

April 7 (Rio Blanco, Moffat, Jackson, Routt counties)

9 a.m., Wendll's, Meeker

11 a.m., Downtown Books, Craig

3 p.m., River Rock, Walden

5:30 p.m., Off The Beaten Path, Steamboat

April 8 (Ouray, San Miguel, Dolores, Montezuma, LaPlata counties)

9 a.m., Town Hall, Ridgway

11 a.m., Ghost Town Grocers, Telluride

1 p.m., Prospector Modern American Kitchen, Rico

3:15 p.m., The Grange, Mancos

6 pm, Carvers, Durango

April 9 (Rio Grande, Conejos, Costilla, Alamosa counties)

9 a.m., The Perks Coffee Shop, Del Norte

Noon, Dutch Mill Café, Antonito

3 p.m., Mrs. Rios Restaurant, San Luis

5 p.m., TBD, Alamosa

April 10 (Gunnison and Saguache counties)

Noon, High Alpine Brewery, Gunnison

5 p.m., TBD, Center

April 11 (Custer, Huerfano, Pueblo counties)

9 a.m., Candy's Coffee, Westcliffe

Noon, Serendipity Coffee House, Walsenburg

5 p.m., Do Drop Inn, Pueblo West

April 12 (Pueblo County)

9 a.m., Solar Roast Coffee, Pueblo

5 p.m., Brue's Ale House, Pueblo