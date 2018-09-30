Hazmat training exercise set for Glenwood Tuesday

Valley View Hospital will be joined by Garfield County Public Health, Garfield County EMA, the Glenwood Springs Police Department, Glenwood Fire, Garfield County Coroner, and Garfield County Communications to conduct a full-scale hazmat exercise from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at Valley View Hospital.

According to a news release, during this exercise, patients and visitors may hear sirens and see structures such as a mock decontamination site.

The objective of the hazmat exercise, according to the release, is to evaluate Valley View's response to a hazardous materials incident, including emergency operations center coordination, information sharing, medical surge response, and responder health and safety.

Exercise facilitator Josh Anderson of the Safety, Security and Emergency Management department at Valley View, said he is looking forward to evaluating the response.

"Coordination is the most important element of any type of emergency management exercise," he explained. "We're looking forward to working with our local agencies to identify what our strengths are, and evaluate opportunities for improvement should we ever experience a real-life event."

Signs will be placed around the hospital alerting patients and visitors to the exercise. Valley View and participating agencies will also be spreading the word via their social media pages leading up to the exercise.