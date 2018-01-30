Health agency can’t support drilling within 500 feet of homes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Health officials say they can't support granting an Industrial gas supplier a variance to drill within 500 feet of homes in Battlement Mesa.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment previously made recommendations in August on measures Ursa Resources could take to reduce air pollution impacts to nearby residents from the proposed pad.

The health department said then the proposed wastewater injection well at the pad would reduce health and safety concerns that would arise for Battlement Mesa if Ursa had to truck away waste fluids from that and other pads.

The health department said last week it can't endorse the variance Ursa is seeking now that one waiver from a homeowner near the pad has been rescinded.