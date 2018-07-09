 High altitude carpet of color in the Flat Tops | PostIndependent.com

High altitude carpet of color in the Flat Tops

The summer wildflowers are in full bloom above 11,000 feet elevation in the Flat Tops north of Glenwood Springs. Mandy and Scott Gaulding took an RZR ride over the weekend, and captured this image on Blair Ridge, located on Clinetop Road (Forest Road 609).