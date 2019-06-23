History Colorado visits Glenwood Springs

The History Colorado tour group stnads outside the Four Mile Creek Bed and Breakfast near the end of its tour.

Provided

On Wednesday, June 19, the History Colorado Group — a branch of the state historical society — rolled into town as guests of the Glenwood Springs Garden Club for a tour of the Glenwood Gardens and other historical locations in and around Glenwood Springs. As part of the museum’s charter, the group sponsors tours around the state to learn about Colorado’s rich history and horticulture.

The tour was coordinated by Garden Club President Soraya Burg. At 8 a.m., the tour began at the Glenwood Springs Community Gardens. Next, the group visited the home of Michele Diamond to see her vegetable and perennial gardens, before the group viewed the rose and perennial gardens at the home of Soraya Burg. Prior to lunch, Parvin Erlandsen shared her perennial garden and her chickens.

After lunch and a shopping break, the tour continued to the Summers Lodge, the historical home of Bob and Connie Lewis. The Lewises shared the fascinating history of the lodge with the tour.

The last stop for the group was Four Mile Creek Bed and Breakfast. Participants learned about the history of the property. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. After refreshments and a tour of the barn and gardens, the group boarded their tour bus for the return trip to Denver.

History Colorado generously gave a donation to the Garden Club for future and ongoing club projects in Glenwood Springs.