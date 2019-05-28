History on display at the Smithsonian Institution

Filled with treasures, the Smithsonian Institution is the world’s largest museum, education and research complex.

The institution was founded in 1846 with help from the founding donor and the museum’s namesake James Smithson.

Eleven of the 19 museums and galleries in the Smithsonian are located on or near the National Mall, and all free to the public.

Museums include the African American, Air and Space, American History, Arts and Industries, Freer Gallery of Art, Natural History Museum, Portrait Gallery and many more.

Thirty million visitors annually tour the mammoth museums that are home to treasures from the nation and the world.