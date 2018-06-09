Holy Cross Energy modifies system to reduce chance of fires

Because of increased fire danger in its service territory of Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties, Holy Cross Energy is taking steps to minimize the possibility of its electric system starting a fire.

In the coming months, when the National Weather Service issues a red flag warning within the service area, HCE will modify the system to reduce the chance of an electrical fire. This increase also increases the possibility of electric service outages. Once a red flag warning expires, the system will return to normal operations.

"We realize that interruptions in our electric service can be inconvenient and difficult for our members, but our primary concern is always the safety and protection of our community and environment, therefore we have decided that the increased security on our system is worth the possibility of more outages," Vice President of Glenwood District Operation Cody O'Neil said in a press release. "If you experience an outage, please know that we are working as safely, quickly and diligently as possible to restore your electric service."