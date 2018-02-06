Hot Springs parking lot is now open

The newly finished west Glenwood Hot Springs Pool parking lot is now open, after two years of serving as a staging area for the Grand Avenue Bridge project, Colorado Department of Transportation officials said this week.

The entrance and exit to the lot is located off of a realigned River Street and traffic circle, which is located directly under the new bridge that opened to traffic in November of last year.

To access the lot, motorists should use Sixth Street to North River Street. To exit the lot, use River Street to Sixth. Some bridge lane and Sixth Street lane closures will also be in effect this week during off-peak times.

In addition, some work continues in the parking lot, on River Street and on the north pedestrian bridge stairs, which are not yet open.

Meanwhile, temporary closures of the pedestrian crossing under the south end of the bridge, and at the north intersection of Eighth and Grand, are in place this week for ongoing concrete work. Pedestrians will need to cross Grand at the south crosswalk and cross back over Eighth for access to the wing streets, project officials said in the weekly update.

The bridge project team will be providing an overview of the Phase 5 work and the upcoming Seventh Street improvements at 9 a.m. Friday in the Glenwood Springs City Council chambers, 101 W. Eighth St.