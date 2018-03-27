Household haz-waste drop-off is set for April 21 in Glenwood

In addition to the upcoming Glenwood Springs spring cleanup days, the city will also host its annual household hazardous waste drop-off day on April 21 at the Glenwood Community Center.

This is where items not accepted during the curbside cleanup, such as paint, pesticides and batteries, are to being taken for proper disposal.

Household hazardous wastes will be accepted from private parties only; no commercial hazardous waste will be accepted, and no waste oil or tires.

Items will also be accepted by appointment only. Call 945-5375 for an appointment and for more information.

This service will be free to Glenwood Springs residents, according to a city news release. Proof of residency will be a utility bill or driver's license. People living outside the city limits of Glenwood Springs will be charged $2 per gallon, liquids or solids, as estimated by attendant.