Hubbard Mesa cleanup takes place today

Volunteers are invited to clean Hubbard Mesa and Fravert Reservoir area, north of Rifle, during a cleanup event today. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is sponsored by White River Trail Runners and the Bureau of Land Managament. Volunteers should wear pants, work shoes and leather gloves. Bring rakes and shovels, as available, and BLM will provide trash bags.

Meet at the Hubbard Mesa trailhead. From Rifle, take the Colorado 13 to County Road 244, also known as Fravert Reservoir Road. Head north, and then turn right onto County Road 290. You'll continue on 290 for one mile, when you will encounter the parking area.

Shooters Grill will provide lunch. Several other area organizations will participate, including High Country 4 Wheelers, Rifle Area Mountain Bike Organization, Rifle Running Club, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and local businesses.