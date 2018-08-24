I-70 Glenwood Canyon rock fence work complete

The Colorado Department of Transportation has completed the rock fence improvement project on Interstate 70 east of Glenwood Springs ahead of schedule, after five months of work and traffic impacts.

"The project consisted of removing six existing flex post fences and replacing them with higher capacity rockfall fences," according to a CDOT press release. "The improved and higher capacity rockfall fences will help to further mitigate the potential for rockfalls in the canyon and will help prevent road damage or unexpected closures that could be caused by a natural rockslide."

Contractor Rock Solid Solutions also brought the project in $300,000 under budget, at $1.2 million, according to the release.