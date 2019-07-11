Immigrant detention rally and vigil takes place in Glenwood Friday

Glenwood Springs-area immigrant rights advocates are slated to join the national “Lights for Liberty” rally and candlelight vigil Friday evening to call attention to human detention camps across the country.

The local vigil is scheduled for 8–9 p.m. Friday at the gazebo in Sayre Park in Glenwood Springs.

The Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition is also organizing events in Aurora, Cortez, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Boulder, Lafayette, Fort Collins, Grand Junction and Durango.

In Aurora, the event is to take place outside the for-profit GEO Detention Center that is operated under contract with ICE.

A list of speakers and musicians for the Glenwood Springs event is to be posted to the Lights for Liberty/Glenwood Springs/Roaring Fork Valley Facebook page.