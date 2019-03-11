Inside the Chamber column: Glenwood Springs represented on social networks

VisitGlenwood is the name under which the tourism promotion department of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association is represented on social media. Its purpose is to promote our destination and to educate the public about Glenwood Springs' attractions, hotels and restaurants. A carefully thought-out content plan allows potential visitors a deeper and more authentic insight than traditional advertising. While Facebook continues to be an important network for social tourism promotion, Instagram's user engagement surpassed Facebook's by the end of 2018. This increasingly popular platform shouldn't be ignored by local businesses hoping to reach a broader audience and aiming to stay competitive in future. Businesses reliant on tourism should consider an Instagram account, as users research vacation destinations on the platform and will decide on things to do, places to eat and where to stay based on Instagram postings and blogger recommendations.

It is important for Glenwood Springs to be represented on social networks, such as Instagram. Representing the community with a trusted account will ensure that we can set the tone of the stories being told and allows us to moderate concerns of travelers and locals.

The same is true for your business. Having an active account will allow you to be the creator of your brand's story, to engage with your customers and to promote your business.

Glenwood Springs' Tourism Department has been actively preparing for Instagram's increasing popularity among travelers and has been working on the growth of the VisitGlenwood community. While growth is important, it's also important to have a content plan that engages with our audience in a meaningful way. Our Instagram stories and postings educate people about the area with historic highlights, Leave No Trace principles, education about the rules of Hanging Lake and other topics.

How can you be part of the #VisitGlenwood community?

As a local business, photographer or individual you should use #VisitGlenwood when showcasing photos or videos of attractions, restaurants, hotels or beautiful panoramas of the area. When sharing your photo with this hashtag, VisitGlenwood might reach out to you and ask you if we can repost your photo. When allowing VisitGlenwood to share your photograph, you will gain additional exposure and possibly gain new followers. In turn, VisitGlenwood can show a variety of different aspects of our community and highlight user-generated, authentic content because of your picture contribution.

How can I participate in an Instagram story takeover?

In addition to sharing your content or video with VisitGlenwood, you can also participate in a so-called Instagram takeover. "Instagram stories" is a feature that lets users post photos and videos that vanish after 24 hours. These stories are displayed as round circles on the top of your Instagram feed and can be added as permanent features of VisitGlenwood's story highlights.

In the past, local guides have participated in story takeovers and have taken our audience rafting and horseback riding via Instagram stories. Through these stories, our followers were able to get an authentic idea of the activities, and the guides doing the takeover were able to highlight their businesses. Another example was a story takeover showcasing a day of skiing at Sunlight Mountain Resort. You can currently watch this story highlight of Sunlight Mountain on @VisitGlenwood's Instagram account. However, while attractions and guides are a perfect fit for takeovers, we would also like to include local restaurants and other businesses. If you're interested in doing an Instagram story takeover, please reach out to Marlene@glenwoodchamber.com.

It takes a community to represent Glenwood Springs entirely. We encourage you to explore Instagram and engage with other accounts using local location tags and hashtags. Let's connect and inspire each other.

Marlene Neidert is tourism promotion project manager for the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association.