Inside the Chamber column: The end of an era and the start of a new one

Lately, I've had several people ask me how I feel about my upcoming transition to president and CEO of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association. Some feelings that come to mind are honored, grateful, excited and a little nervous.

This transition feels a little bit like leaving the hospital with a brand-new baby. We did everything we could to prepare for the new arrival, but when it came time to leave the safety net of the hospital I wondered, "Are we really qualified to care for this little human all by ourselves?"

Those first couple of weeks at home with a newborn were a complete blur, but somehow, we managed. Our deer-in-the-headlights expressions eventually wore off, and our instincts kicked in. Support of family, friends and doctors available around the clock for questions were invaluable. We still learn something new every day, but the experience of watching our little girl grow is truly incredible.

Just like preparing for the arrival of a new baby, I feel like I've done everything I can to prepare for this new position. I know that things will come up that simply can't be predicted, but I'm grateful to be surrounded by the most amazing staff, board of directors, community and extended network of chamber professionals across the country. Plus, Marianne has promised that she won't block any of my calls or texts.

Speaking of Marianne, I am so fortunate to have had the great privilege of learning from her. You could say she's my version of Mr. Miyagi. She's the one responsible for getting me "hooked" on the chamber when she hired me over 20 years ago as a high school intern. After graduating college, I lived and worked on the Front Range for a while. Throughout those years, we remained in touch. When the mountains called my husband and me back to Glenwood, she hired me back for my second round at the chamber. All roads led back to where my journey began, and the rest is history.

Marianne has been an incredible mentor, guide and support. Her passion and energy for the chamber profession and making Glenwood Springs a wonderful place to live, work and play is contagious. This community and countless individuals — including me — have benefitted immensely from her leadership.

So now, it's time to celebrate. On Jan. 27, 2018, the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association will celebrate the end of an era and the start of a new one at the aptly themed "Hello, Goodbye: Memories & Milestones" Annual Gala at the Hotel Colorado.

This prestigious event is the largest annual community gathering of local business people. In addition to celebrating Marianne's retirement and remarkable legacy, the program will include the presentation of community awards such as Citizen of the Year, ATHENA and others. The evening will also include a silent and online auction, dinner, networking and dancing to the Fab4 Beatles Tribute Band. Tickets and information are available at glenwoodchamber.com/gala.

So while I do feel a little nervous about the upcoming transition, I'm mostly excited, honored and grateful for the opportunity. Our community is already amazing, and it just continues to get better. I am really looking forward to being part of what's next.

Angie Anderson is executive vice president of the Glenwood Chamber Resort Association.