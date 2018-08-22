It’s wine and beer sampling again

Let's gear up this week for our second wine and beer sampling sponsored by New Castle Liquors. We will have cheese and fruit platters again donated by City Market. There will be a $5 donation for this event and please remember to bring your ID. No one younger than 21 allowed in the beer tent. This week's donations will go to back to school supply funds.

This week's music is the Scones from Paonia. They are a wonderful group with lots of original and vintage sounds that will make you want to get up and dance.

Our regular vendors will be there: Blazin K with her homemade pickles and relishes; Upper Crust with her homemade sweets and breads; Juicy Acres will be brining their famous palisade peaches, be sure to get there early, they run out quick; and Abundant Terrance Earth will be there with her organic greens and vegetables. All our other vendors are a variety of massages, essential oils, lotions, soaps, crystals and a nice selection of jewelry.

Come by and get some great tamales by KO, plus this week Kaleb Katch is back with his salmon wraps and great selection of shrimps, halibut steaks and salmon to take home to put in your freezer.

Eat, taste and enjoy all that New Castle Community Market has to offer.

We accept SNAP/EBT and WIC market bucks. Thursday from 4:30 to 7:30 pm.