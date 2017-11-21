Janice L. Ward (Jan 11, 1959 — Oct 11, 2017)
November 21, 2017
The family of Jan Ward would like to invite her friends and friends of Jan's family to a celebration of her life on November 30th, 2017, at 1 PM. Jan loved a party, so please join us at Rivers Restaurant located on 2525 S. Grand Ave in Glenwood Springs for tea and light refreshments. Fancy hats are optional.
