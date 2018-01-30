John Stroud named editor of the Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs Post Independent's new editor is a familiar face. Longtime reporter John Stroud will step into the position vacated by Randy Essex, effective Thursday.

"John's passion for Glenwood and its surrounding communities, his vision for the future of the Post Independent and Citizen Telegram and his longtime commitment to the Roaring Fork Valley made him the clear choice," said Publisher Samantha Johnston.

Johnston is also publisher of The Aspen Times and associate general manager of Colorado Mountain News Media West, a division of PI parent company Swift Communications. Johnston assumed the PI's publisher role after publisher/editor Essex's December departure.

Stroud has served Garfield County as a Post Independent reporter since 2009, and he has spent the entirety of his 30-year journalism career in the area. He was hired as a general assignment reporter for PI predecessor The Glenwood Post in 1988, shortly after he graduated with a journalism degree from Eastern Illinois University.

While the job at the Post allowed him to put his skills to use, Stroud was drawn to the area because of family and the active lifestyle that's common to the region.

"That first job at the former Glenwood Post came along by chance, but it allowed me to do what I love to do where I love to live. It's made for an incredible career and life journey, and I can't imagine being anywhere else," he said.

After eight years at the Post, Stroud worked as a reporter and then editor and general manager of The Valley Journal in Carbondale. That publication folded in 2008.

Both Stroud and Johnston expressed enthusiasm about increasing Stroud's leadership role. Johnston said she looks forward to Stroud's voice becoming a regular part of the paper's editorial page.

"John has built strong relationships in the valley, and I know he'll become an even bigger force in the community in his new role," she said.

The paper will continue to examine transportation, immigration, housing and other issues that face Garfield County.

"The way we do journalism has changed, but journalism itself hasn't really changed. Our job as a community news source is to educate readers so that they can make informed decisions and form their own opinions on important issues, and to tell the stories of the people who make our communities in Garfield County great," Stroud said. "My goal is to build on the good work we already do to provide that information and those stories both digitally, with an active online and social media presence, and with a strong print product."