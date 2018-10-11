KDNK will broadcast media panel discussion on Saturday afternoon

Community radio station KDNK and the Colorado Media Alliance host an event Saturday with journalists from the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, The Sopris Sun, High Country News, KDNK, Radio La Tricolor, KBUT Radio, and other local and regional outlets.

"Your News, Your Community" will run from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, with off-air small-group conversations for the first hour, and a special live broadcast starting at 5 p.m.

"We hope to build trust and discuss media consolidation, fake news, and shared values," KDNK General Manager Gavin Dahl said.

"Your News, Your Community" brings together community residents and local journalists for face-to-face, honest, open conversations about the media," said Caroline Fry, outreach director for Colorado Common Cause.

Discussions will focus on:

• What issues are — and are not — being covered by the media

• How various media outlets are funded

• Challenges that local journalists face

• The emerging issue of "fake news"

• The future of media in this unique section of Colorado

The issues that arise from the small-group conversations will be discussed on-air live on KDNK from 5-6 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone wanting to participate in the off-air portion is asked to RSVP to gavin@kdnk.org to guarantee a spot, as seating is limited.

