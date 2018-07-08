 Lake Christine Fire in its infancy July 3 | PostIndependent.com

Lake Christine Fire in its infancy July 3

Matthew Bennett | Post Independent

The smoking hillside next to the Lake Christine shooting range at about 6 p.m. on July 3 before firefighters arrived, The fire has since grown to more than 5,000 acres, consumed three homes, and displaced more than 2,000 households that had to be evacuated.